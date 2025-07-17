LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,760,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

