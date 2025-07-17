Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

