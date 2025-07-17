Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

