Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $225.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $235.35. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.