Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after buying an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Virtu Financial stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

