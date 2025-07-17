Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,428,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

