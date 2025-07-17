LiveWire Group (LVWR) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Risk & Volatility

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -367.05% -70.38% -54.32% LiveWire Group Competitors -431.24% -203.99% -34.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $24.40 million -$93.93 million -7.25 LiveWire Group Competitors $24.97 billion $542.77 million 15.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LiveWire Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWire Group rivals beat LiveWire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.