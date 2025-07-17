Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $136.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

