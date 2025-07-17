Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 10,949 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. This trade represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This represents a 70.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Down 0.4%

LINE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.69. Lineage has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -65.53%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

