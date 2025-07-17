Liaoliang (Leon) Zhu Purchases 150,000 Shares of Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Free Report) insider Liaoliang (Leon) Zhu acquired 150,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($17,843.14).

Liaoliang (Leon) Zhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Liaoliang (Leon) Zhu acquired 487,522 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,953.61 ($52,257.26).

The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24,138.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Global Lithium Resources Company Profile

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

