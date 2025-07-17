Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 943,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,068.76. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

