Lemonade’s (LMND) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $39.96 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $16,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,498,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,833,816.75. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $294,435.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,175. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,509,545 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,964 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

