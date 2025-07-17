Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,500,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $111.32.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

