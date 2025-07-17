LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCII. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $96.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 591.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

