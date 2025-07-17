Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

