Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $71,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $3,847,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

