Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $73,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

