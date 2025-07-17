Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,556 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.96% of Koppers worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Wall Street Zen raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $649.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

