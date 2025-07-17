Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,001 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 339,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 352,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after buying an additional 875,254 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $299.02 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

