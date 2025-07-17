Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.