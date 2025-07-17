Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.0%

KMI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.