KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $68.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,618,000 after buying an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after buying an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1,199.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after buying an additional 3,342,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after buying an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

