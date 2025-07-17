KeyCorp Cuts Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $30.00

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $21.25 on Monday. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 83.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Schrodinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schrodinger by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

