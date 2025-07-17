JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

