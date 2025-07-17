JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

