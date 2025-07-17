Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $250.56 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

