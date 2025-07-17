John L. Shields Sells 2,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at $758,621.70. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.5%

EverQuote stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

