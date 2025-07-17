J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

