Ismail Elshareef Sells 1,325 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,270. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ismail Elshareef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02.

CARG stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 340.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 547.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 957,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,560,000 after acquiring an additional 906,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 878,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 828,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

