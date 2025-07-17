iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

