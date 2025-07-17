iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,147,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

