iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.21. 11,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIG. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

