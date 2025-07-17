iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,008 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

