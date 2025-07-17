iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,516.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,246,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.