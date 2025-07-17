iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

