Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ICE opened at $180.82 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

