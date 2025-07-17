Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

US Foods stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,245,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,087,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

