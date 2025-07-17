Insider Selling: Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total transaction of C$19,920.00.

Randall Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.89, for a total transaction of C$19,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Randall Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

TSE:III opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$704.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.53.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.