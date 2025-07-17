Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $156,376.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $156,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $155,342.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $158,532.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

