Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:H opened at $146.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

