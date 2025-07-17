Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Honda Motor by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.9%

HMC stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

