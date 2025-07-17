Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – July 15th

Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products used for home repair, renovation and maintenance. They include home‐center and hardware chains, tool and building‐material suppliers, and suppliers of fixtures and décor. Because they track consumer spending on housing and do-it-yourself projects, they can serve as a barometer for broader economic and housing-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,877. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $762.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.81. 1,700,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,092. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.69. 2,651,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 5,356,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

