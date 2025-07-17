Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Stake Increased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

