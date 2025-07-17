Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $319.17 on Thursday. Heico has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $328.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.23.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941 in the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

