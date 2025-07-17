HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW) Trading Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) shares were up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

HeartBeam Trading Up 20.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

