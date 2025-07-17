Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – July 16th

Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, healthcare service providers (such as hospitals and clinics), and insurers. They often exhibit defensive characteristics—tending to hold value during economic downturns—while offering growth potential driven by factors like aging populations, advances in medical research, and evolving treatment technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 17,069,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,928,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.13.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $9.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.87. 13,483,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $396.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.30. 5,519,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

