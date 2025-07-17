Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Announces Earnings Results

Hansa Investment (LON:HANGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansa Investment had a net margin of 95.67% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

HAN opened at GBX 263 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Hansa Investment has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.68).

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

