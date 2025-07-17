Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $308,910.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $308,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,426,454.20. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $331,646.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $265,216.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $220.30 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.76, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

