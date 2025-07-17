Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $630.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.59 and its 200-day moving average is $585.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

