Graypoint LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.